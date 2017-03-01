Storm toppled trees in Brenthaven, Willowmet and near east Concord Road

Tornado warning sirens across the City of Brentwood at 7:03 a.m. on Wednesday, as heavy rain and hail fell and portions of an EF1 strength tornado system menaced the area.

According to a report summarizing the day’s events, between 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. dispatchers answered around 200 phone calls, 100 of which were from people requesting assistance. No one in Brentwood was reported as injured by the storm, according to the report.

As far as storm damage is concerned, the report lists several businesses on Mallory Lane in the Cool Springs as being the most affected by the severe weather. Price’s Collision Center at 1676 Mallory Lane had its warehouse doors blown in. The roof of MVI Field Services at 1668 Mallory Lane was damaged. The Service King Collision Repair at 1664 Mallory Lane had some of its walls toppled by the storm. Finally, the drive through section of the SunTrust bank branch at 1725 Mallory Lane suffered significant damage and was closed.

The city’s report also identified which parts of town had the most downed trees.

The 8200 block of Alamo Road was one of these, along with Gordon Petty Court in the Brenthaven subdivision, the Willowmet subdivision and Concord Road between Green Hill Boulevard and Sunset Road.

Fire & Rescue crews as well as building inspectors were expected to go through the city the rest of Wednesday taking stock of storm damage.

Residents who encounter trees blocking city streets are encouraged to call the Public Works Department for help at 615-371- 0080.

Allen Patin shared this video of Chestnut Springs subdivision: