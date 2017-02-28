STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Claire Cheeseman

Senior

Senior Claire Cheeseman, daughter of Cathy and Ken Cheeseman, is the Brentwood Academy Student of the Week.

Cheeseman is a member of the Varsity Track and Cross Country teams. She is a staff-member of the in-school magazine called Flight, a member of the Student Leadership team, an officer for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), Vice President of the National Honor Society and she works at the St. Paul Summer Camp.

Cheeseman has won the Rogers Essay Award, a BA award for writing; the Princeton Book Award, a local award for writing; and is a member of the Headmasters List.

Spanish Teacher Molly Martin said, “Claire brings meaningful insight and depth to our AP Spanish Language and Culture class. She goes beyond the subject matter to make profound connections between life and learning. Claire’s passion for Spanish stems for her passion for her Creator – her ultimate desire in learning is to expand her worldview and deepen her relationship with the Lord. Her tenacious spirit and great heart put her in a class of her own!”

Cheeseman enjoys learning and learning how to learn. School gives her the opportunity to learn how to tackle a problem from all angles and different classes help make life more exciting.

Her favorite class is AP Spanish with teacher Molly Martin, one of her favorites. Cheeseman loves learning the nuances of language and building on that connection to another culture. Her favorite teacher is art teacher Debby Dunn because she is “passionate about what she does and expands what is learned in class into the real world.”

Cheeseman is passionate about running.

“I believe God has given me an ability to use for His glory while learning and living in a community of believers,” she said. “It will be forever a teacher of perseverance, determination, commitment and joy. The Lord has truly blessed me through the journey of running.”

Through running she has also developed life-long friendships.

Cheeseman looks to her friend Caroline Archer as a role model. Archer is one of the “most Godly” people she’s ever known. She looks up to Archer for the way she acts and how she serves others on a daily basis.

Cheeseman attends Covenant Presbyterian and active in their youth group. She enjoys running, cooking and studying during her spare time.

Cheeseman has signed on to run cross country and track with Belmont University. She is interested in pursuing a career in either business or exercise science.