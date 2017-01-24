STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Brentwood Academy

Joshua Higgs

Senior

Senior Joshua Higgs, nephew of Ruby Brady, is the Brentwood Academy Student of the Week.

Higgs is a member of the Math Club, Business Club, and National Honor Society. He is a member of the Varsity Football team and Wrestling team. He was a member of the All Mid-State football team and a Questbridge (scholarship program) finalist.

Higgs loves learning and is always wanting to know more even outside of school. Carrying on intelligent conversations with others helps to inspire him to take in everything and bring more to himself and others.

History teacher and football Coach Jack Pittman said, “Josh Higgs is a leader in the classroom and on the field of athletic competition. Josh is a rare combination a superb intellect and a tremendous work ethic. He has a great personality and a sharp wit, which makes him extremely likable. Josh is a one-of-a-kind student.”

His favorite class is currently AP Biology which he describes as “hard, but interesting” and his favorite teacher is Senior Grade Chair and history teacher Brad Perry. Mr. Perry, according to Higgs, “is a true humanitarian at heart. His love for others exceeds any that I have seen in my life. I grew up without a father for most of my life and his is the closest thing I have to being called a father.”

Higgs is passionate about “giving back, whether it’s financially or spiritually.” Higgs added, “My pastor once told me that there is a difference between a rich man and a wealthy man. Rich men make money with no motivation to give back. But a wealthy man is someone who outsteps social norms and gives back whether it’s money or advice. I want to be a man characterized mostly for his love of people, rather than his grades alone.”

Higgs looks to Malcolm X for inspiration and as a role model, stating: “(Malcolm X) taught me that men can change. He went from being a prisoner to a black nationalist to a devout Muslim. In his life, he was wrong a lot, but the essence of a man is to acknowledge your faults and grow. Life is exactly that.”

Outside of school, Higgs attends Mt. Zion Church in Antioch and is involved with 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee. He is a natural leader, but learning a variety of leadership methods and roles through classes with 100 Black Men has helped him in a variety of areas in his life.

Just as football season was coming to an end, Higgs was informed that he had won a full scholarship to Vanderbilt University. He plans on studying medicine and becoming a orthopedic surgeon with a concentration in sports medicine.