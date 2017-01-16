STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Sydnei Humphrey-Davis

Junior

Junior Sydnei Humphrey-Davis, daughter of Theryl Humphrey-Davis and Vincent Davis, is the Student of the Week for Brentwood High School.

Humphrey-Davis is a member of the STARS (Students Taking a Right Stand) program at school. Under the guidance of counselor Julie Moran, students engage in activities and learning programs to help in the fight against bullying, drugs, and violence among other negative behaviors that can impact a student’s life.

STARS Counselor Julie Moran said, “Sydnei is a true delight to be around! She can brighten any room that she enters with her beautiful smile and infectious laugh. She has such a positive attitude about everything she tackles and is able to accomplish it with grace. One of my favorite qualities about Sydnei is that she includes everyone; no one ever feels left out when she is around.”

Humphrey-Davis is a member of the Brentwood High School Choir and is passionate about singing and talking. Once a swimmer, she gave up the sport in order to work three jobs and earn money to help the choir go to and perform at Carnegie Hall this Spring. She believes that singing is a form of communication; one that helps her to have a better relationship with God and others.

Humphrey-Davis loves the social aspect of school, especially the opportunities to engage with new people and learning something new from them. She takes pride in meeting new people and being able to remember them from then on. Her favorite class this year is Mark Baker’s English class because he maintains the “best learning environment and, she says, “He, as a teacher, pushes you to do better.”

Humphrey-Davis looks to singers Lea Michelle and Miley Cyrus for inspiration and as role models. She admires Lea Michelle for staying true to herself without making compromises and she admires Miley Cyrus for coming back from her rebellion and remembering her deeply embedded roots in music. Watching singers grow as people is something that fascinates Humphrey-Davis and watching Cyrus turn the corner and “come into her own” has been fun to watch.

Humphrey-Davis would like to attend Oakwood University in Alabama for her undergraduate degree and then Loma Linda University in California for her graduate degree. She is interested in becoming a marine biologist as she sees a need in the world for more scientists and would like to help fill the void.