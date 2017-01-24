STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Brentwood High School

Taylor McDonald

Sophomore

Sophomore Taylor McDonald, daughter of Jamesetta and Lorenzo Adams, is the Brentwood High School Student of the Week.

McDonald is a member of the Medicine Club, Key Club, and Habitat for Humanity Club at school. She is a member of the Honor Roll and has perfect attendance.

McDonald loves the environment of school and what it provides. McDonald said: “The teachers are not afraid to get close to students and so you feel like everyone is behind you and wants you to do well. You’re not alone, just striving for yourself.”

Assistant Principal Dr. John Carlton said, “Taylor is one of the kindest and friendliest students at Brentwood High School. Her positive attitude and work ethic make an incredible impact at BHS. Additionally, she excels academically and has a cumulative GPA of 4.472.”

McDonald’s favorite class is Spanish with her favorite teacher, Mr. Ron Thompson. McDonald is interested in languages and hopes to become a speaker of many languages one day. Mr. Thompson is “very tactful and serious about his course. He pushes his students to not just learn the language, but to use it.” McDonald loves the way Mr. Thompson believes in her and helps her achieve the best in and for her own goals.

McDonald is passionate about giving to others. She said: “I believe in giving back to those who don’t live in the lifestyle I am privileged to. It is only fair that I show kindness and acceptance to those who really need it. Witnessing smiles on their faces impassions me more to give and not receive.”

Two of the many ways McDonald gives is through Key Club, a service group that aids organizations in the local community when needed, and through working with Habitat for Humanity.

McDonald’s looks to media mogul Oprah Winfrey as a role model and for inspiration. Oprah, says McDonald, “Personifies her own quote, one of my favorites, on patience and success, ‘You can have it all. You just can’t have it all at once.’”

McDonald in interested in attending an Ivy League school and pursuing a career in neuroscience.