STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Kaitlyn Sneed

Freshman

Freshman Kaitlyn Sneed, daughter of Paige and Tipton Sneed, is the Student of the Week for Brentwood High School.

Sneed is a member of the National Junior Honor Society, a volunteer in the school office, and an avid soccer player who loves to train. As a member of the NJHS, a group for students with a 95% or above average at school, Sneed enjoys being part of a school activity and participating in events that help support the community.

Sneed is passionate about soccer, having a role on a team, and being a member of a team. She started playing when she was 3 years old and joined her first travel team when she was 8. With her travel team, she plays on the national level, competing with and against girls from all over the United States. This year, her team was split into different age levels and she’s just getting to know her new team. Regardless, she’s training as hard as she can for a trip to the National competition in Las Vegas, Nevada during Spring Break.

Sneed is currently ranked 3 rd in the nation for her age group in soccer, an honor she found to be surprising and a little nerve wracking. She loves the thrill of playing and having friends that play alongside her. She loves the way soccer brings out a person’s personality and allows them to “simply be who they are without judgement” when they are on the field. The game, she says, has taught her “strengths of all kinds, perseverance, and how to have a strong, emotional inner core”.

Sneed does not currently participate on the soccer team at school, but is hoping to in the future. Training and traveling take up most of her time and make other extracurricular activities difficult to participate in, but it doesn’t stop her from wanting to be an active participant at school. She loves making new friends through school and learning new things that she can then apply to the world outside of school.

Her favorite class this year is AP Human Geography with Mrs. Crosby “because we learn about people all around the world.”

Sneed looks to her grandfather, Andrew Dodson, for inspiration and as a role model. As an army veteran, CEO of a business, and retired mayor, he sets a work ethic and standard that Sneed seeks for herself. She attends Brentwood Baptist Church and Fellowship Church, depending on what her schedule and travel allow. During her free time, she enjoys running.

Sneed currently plans to attend Vanderbilt University. She would like to pursue a degree in the medical field.