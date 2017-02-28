STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Mason Keidel

Junior

Junior Mason Keidel, son of Kim and Kevin Keidel, is the Brentwood High School Student of the Week.

Keidel is a nose guard and full back for the Varsity Football team and a catcher for the baseball team. He began baseball in the 2nd grade and football in the 8th grade. While he enjoys both sports, Keidel leans towards a greater love of football. There’s something new every day and he hasn’t gotten tired of it. He was named an All-Region Honorable Mention in football.

English III Honors teacher and Head Softball Coach Dr Erica Powell said, “I would have to say what I notice most is that Mason is kind to everyone and no one ever has a negative word to say about him. I’ve seen people ask him for help and he does so without a second thought. He makes sure always to have his work in on time, even doing so during the heart of football season. Every statement I make to him he responds with ‘Yes, ma’am’ or “No, ma’am.” He is just a well-liked, well-rounded kid who is enjoyable to be around and teach.”

Keidel loves coming to school and spending time with his friends. His favorite class is AP U.S. History because he loves military history and finds learning about wars to be infinitely interesting. His favorite teacher is Football Coach Ron Crawford. “He makes class enjoyable and entertaining. He tells jokes and good stories with interesting topics.”

Keidel is passionate about football.

“Nothing,” he says, “beats a win on a Friday night against a rival.” He loves the physical aspects of the game and being part of a team.

Keidel looks to his older sister, Mary Cate, as a role model.

He says: “She is always passionate about everything she does. She cares and that’s something I look up to her for.”

Outside of school, Keidel enjoys going to the movies, bowling, and hanging out with his friends.

Keidel hopes to attend the University of Tennessee, Knoxville where he hopes to continue playing sports.