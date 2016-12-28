STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Brentwood High School

Caleb Papiez

Senior

By CAROL MONTGOMERIE

Senior Caleb Papiez, son of Deborah and Jopseh Papiez, is the Brentwood High School Student of the Week.

Papiez has been on the honor roll since 9th grade.

A.P. Teacher Wendy Hart said: “Patient and kind; motivated and responsible; enthusiastic and thoughtful ~ these are some of the first words that come to mind when I think of Caleb Papiez. Caleb is always engaged in our classroom activities to the fullest extent and often asks insightful questions, which demonstrates to me how deeply he is processing the material and attempting to link it to the ‘real world’. Due, in part to Caleb’s interest in the course content and his tremendous work ethic, Caleb Papiez is one of my strongest-performing students.”

Papiez’s favorite class is currently A.P. Psychology taught by Mrs. Hart, one of his favorite teachers.

“Her class and its subject matter are always engaging,” he says. “Mrs. Hart’s teaching style promotes a lively atmosphere that is well suited for in-depth discussions.”

Papiez enjoys the way school help provide and promote close personal relationships. He also enjoys learning when it comes to most subjects; some are definitely better than others. He’s particularly keen on subjects that provide information that he uses outside of school.

Papiez is passionate about politics and reading. He believes politics are important. Unravelling arguments, looking at in-depth information, and making important decisions that affect people are intriguing to him.

When it comes to reading, Papiez greatly admires J.R.R. Tolkein.

“Tolkein had a strong set of values and showed tremendous imagination in his writings,” he says.

In the future, Papiez plans on attending Lipscomb University. His current idea is to gain a degree in business and then attend law school. He is interested in becoming a patent lawyer.