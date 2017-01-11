STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Dalton Dooley

Senior

Senior Dalton Dooley, son of Tracy and John Dooley, it the student of the week for Ravenwood High School.

Dooley is a member of the National Technical Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America and the Business and Health Sciences Club.

Dooley works for student services at school. Among other duties, he greets students that arrive late and signs out students that need to leave early. Student Services and Attendance Director Amy Riply said, “Dalton is reliable, efficient, and a joy to be around.”

When it comes to school, Dooley loves learning new things. His favorite objective at school right now is a clinical internship, led by health science teacher Martha Mills. His internship is with Hearing Services of Franklin. While there, he files charts, completes paperwork and sometimes gets to listen in on audio tests.

Dooley is passionate about hearing. As a child, he had tubes placed in his ears, which may have affected his hearing. He sometimes wears hearing aids. His experience sparked his interest in helping others and he enjoys seeing the transformation that can occur within a person when their hearing needs are met.

Outside of school, Dooley works at the Nolensville Feed Mill making sandwiches in the deli or working as a cashier. He attends Brentwood Baptist church and in his spare time he enjoys running to stay in shape.

Dooley plans on going to Western Kentucky University and majoring in the healthcare field. He would ultimately like to become an audiologist.