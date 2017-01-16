STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Cameron Wilson

Senior

Senior Cameron Wilson, son of Kim and Bill Wilson is the Student of the Week for Ravenwood High School.

Wilson is a member of the Ravenwood High School Baseball team, a sport he is passionate about. He grew up in a family that really appreciated the game and incorporated it into their family. His favorite team is the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wilson started playing in Little League and loves playing on the Ravenwood team. He is looking forward to the start of his final season with the school.

Athletic Director James Borne said, “Cam Wilson is a tremendous student at Ravenwood High School. He strives for excellence in all aspects of my class. Cam excels in the media department and on the baseball field. He is talented in many areas at Ravenwood and is very respected by all his teachers. I am glad I had the chance to have him in my class this semester and I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes after high school.”

Wilson’s favorite class is Broadcasting with Shane Shoemake. He says, “Mr. Shoemake has always allowed me a little freedom in class to pursue what I want to do.” Broadcasting is also a passion for Wilson, which is evident in his pursuits and dreams for the future.

Wilson was part of a team at Ravenwood that won an Emmy® at the 14th Annual Mid-South Student Television Awards last year in the category of Sports for their coverage of the Ravenwood vs. Station Camp game. The Mid-South Student Television Award recognizes outstanding performances, achievements, and excellence in video production by high school students. Entries are scored based on content, creativity and execution; the same as professional Emmy® awards.

Last year, Wilson was nominated for WILLCO Media Student of the Year. WILLCO recognizes, honors, and awards the top athletes, teams, and coaches in 22 sports in the Williamson County Sports Conference. Wilson was honored to be nominated.

Wilson plans to attend Paint Park University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and major in broadcast production. He would like to become a sportscast producer.