STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Ravenwood High School

Anna Weeks

Senior

Senior Anna Weeks, daughter of Rebecca and Scott Weeks, is the Ravenwood High School Student of the Week.

Weeks is involved in the Nursing Program at Ravenwood and a math tutor. She is a member of the Ravenwood Chamber Choir, the National English Honors Society, and the National Technical Society.

Weeks started singing in elementary school. In addition to participating in the Ravenwood Chamber Choir, Weeks is a member of the Middle Tennessee Honor Choir and has participated in the Midstate and All-State choirs. She sometimes uses her voice at church to help lead worship services.

Weeks is passionate about nursing. She said: “I love that it is a service that provides an opportunity to not only assist by caring for pain, but also you get to care the for person behind the pain.”

As part of the Nursing Program at Ravenwood High School, Weeks participates in “clinicals” or opportunities to participate in hands-on nursing. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, she goes to Somerfield, a nursing home, and helps take care of patients, assisting them with various things like getting dressed or bathing. Sometimes, she gets to take their vitals. In February, the class will begin working at Williamson Medical Center.

Weeks’ favorite class at school is her nursing class with her favorite teacher, Tiffany Hyde.

She said: “I love learning from my experiences in the nursing home. I’ve learned many life lessons and I got to have a sneak peek of what it’s like to work in a healthcare setting.”

Nursing Teacher Tiffany Hyde said, “Anna is a quiet student that is such a sweet clinical nursing student to her patients and is just a quiet joy to have in my class.”

Weeks looks to friend, Summer Fitts, for inspiration and as a role model. Fitts, a post-operation nurse at Vanderbilt Pediatric Hospital, “loves her job and the genuine compassion she has for her patients inspires me.” Weeks said.

In her free time, Weeks likes to play the piano and sing, both of which she says are therapeutic for her. She took piano lessons for years, but stopped when she got to high school so she could concentrate on other activities.

Weeks attends Emanuel Baptist Church Nashville and is active in their youth group.

As she waits to hear from colleges she’s applied to, Weeks knows for certain that she would like to major in nursing. She is particularly interested in becoming an oncology nurse.