STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Ralph Parker III

Junior

Junior Ralph Parker, son of Tracy and Ralph Parker Jr., is the Student of the Week for Ravenwood High School.

Parker is a member of the National Junior Honor Society, the National Achievers Society, and the Tri-M Society as well as the marching band, the indoor drumline, and the Jazz Band at school. He has received the Wake County Spotlight on Students Award and the Heritage Middle School Team Award.

Parker loves how school provides an outlet for exercising his mind, meeting new people, and an opportunity for learning new things while giving him something to do with his time. AP English Teacher Jamon McElrath said, “Ralph has a down to earth, polite personality that makes him a solid student who is not afraid to approach any task. He takes responsibility for his actions doesn’t back down from a challenge.”

Parker is passionate about music and film. He says, “I just love the art forms. They are universal languages and somewhere along the line I fell in love with both of them. Film making more recently though.”

When it comes to playing music, Parker is a skilled musician with a great ear for rhythm. He began playing as a child by hearing music and then repeating it on an instrument. He began playing the drums when his was in 6th grade and hasn’t stopped keeping a good beat since. His favorite class is Wind Ensemble because it’s the only class he’s currently taking in which he can just play music.

Parker looks to award-winning film director Stanley Kubrick for inspiration and as a role model for his film interests. Parker said, “Not only has Kubrick made some of the greatest films of all time, I really admire his near obsessive passion for his work, going through painstaking effort to perfect it.”

Outside of school, Parker is beginning to work with friends on his first short film. It is about a man who lives in a virtual world but wants to live in the real world. In addition to directing the film, he will be adding his own beat to the soundtrack as he composes the music for it.

Parker still has time to figure out which university will be the best fit for him, but he knows for certain that he would like to double major in film and music composition.