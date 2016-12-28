STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Ravenwood High School

Adriel Nuta

Sophomore

By CAROL MONTGOMERIE

Sophomore Adriel Nuta, son of Kimberly and Adrian Nuta, is the Ravenwood High School Student of the Week.

Nuta is a member of the Biology Olympiad team, the Medicine Club, the Chess Club and Youth in Government, which he has just joined. He is a member of Duke TIP, a talent identification program which recognizes and supports students in the top 2% of core subjects and is sponsored by Duke University. He has also been a member of the Honor Roll.

Nuta loves the people at school and learning is always a good thing in his book. Being naturally curious about the world makes learning interesting for him.

“Adriel Nuta is always willing to volunteer and help with any task,” Media Specialist Tiffany Tucker said. “He always greets his peers with a friendly smile and kind words. Adriel brings a great energy to the library as a student volunteer. He is a great student!”

Nuta has applied for the selective and competitive Governor’s School. The Governor’s School offers classes in different subjects and then hosts students at universities throughout the state over the summer. Nuta is hoping to be accepted into the applied sciences and engineering courses next year.

Nuta is passionate about becoming a doctor.

“I want to help people, study the human body and just be a part of a group that saves lives,” he says.

To that end, his favorite class right now is A.P. Biology with Mrs. Corcoran. “I love learning about the human body and the environment. At the same time, Mrs. Corcoran is a hilarious teacher which makes the class even more enjoyable.”

Outside of school, Nuta is a member of the Teen Advisory Board for the Brentwood Library. He mainly helps the librarians when and where needed to make sure the library meets the needs of surrounding area teens. He and other members of the board also help decide which books to order for the Young Adult / Teen department and they help plan events that the board thinks will be interesting and appealing to students.

Nuta looks to his Dad as a role model because “he is the classic combo of being strong, funny, and smart. All things that I would like to be.” Nuta also credits his Dad with helping him realize his passion for being a doctor when he was in the 6th grade.

With his calm and steady nature, he feels he could take the stress and pressure of such an occupation.

Nuta plans to major in science as an undergrad at Vanderbilt University and then pursue a medical degree in graduate school. He hopes to become a spinal surgeon or physician.