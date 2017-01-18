Studio Tenn brings Broadway classic to The Factory

Studio Tenn’s season continues at The Factory in Franklin with the Broadway classic “The Elephant Man.” The show will open February 16 and run through February 26.

One of the most famous human prodigies of all time, Joseph Merrick has long been the subject of books, film and theatre. Better known as “The Elephant Man,” the story of Merrick has ushered inspiration and heart-wrenching performances for centuries.

Making its Broadway debut in 1979, Bernard Pomerance’s “The Elephant Man” is based in large from Sir Frederick Treves’ book “The Elephant Man and Other Reminiscences.”

Studio Tenn’s production of “The Elephant Man” follows the amazing transformation Merrick faced, pulling the heartstrings of audiences everywhere by conveying tragedy and inner-beauty through a powerful blend of craftsmanship and drama.

Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director Matt Logan hopes to challenge the audience through dramatic, poetic portrayals of Merrick and his condition, abandoning the use of prosthetics to portray “The Elephant Man” through physical artistry and movement.

“It will be an experience like no other for our audience,” Logan said. “We’re conveying Merrick’s abnormalities by putting to use a more sophisticated physical theatricality that will not only bring Merrick’s external form, but internal, to life.”

Composed of twelve actors, “The Elephant Man” will feature Studio Tenn first-timer Taylor Novak as Joseph Merrick, Studio Tenn regulars Brent Maddox (“It’s A Wonderful Life,” “Glass Menagerie”) as Dr. Frederick Treves and Megan Murphy Chambers (“Wizard Of Oz,” “Les Miserables”) as Mrs. Kendal, and more.

Logan’s inspiration to add “The Elephant Man” to the Studio Tenn season stems largely from the deep, emotionally compelling story of Joseph Merrick.

“Merrick’s journey focuses on the difference in who we are underneath versus what we look like on the surface,” Logan said. “It reminds us to always examine our hearts and brings the question of ‘who is truly the doctor and who is the patient’ to the surface.”

“The Elephant Man” will run February 16 through 26, 2017 at the Jamison Theater in The Factory at Franklin. For tickets, visit the Studio Tenn website or call (615) 541-8200.