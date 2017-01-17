Gold Star Mom closing Sugar Drop to focus on son’s legacy

Last month the Brentwood Home Page let you know that a longtime fixture of the local business scene, Sugar Drop, which is both a bridal shop and a baking supplies shop, was closing its doors for good. Here’s a closer look at the story behind owner Jan Edens’ choice to move on from Sugar Drop, including some updated info on when the store’s last day will be.

It’s not that business was bad.

“Financially the business was there,” Sugar Drop owner Jan Edens said this past Friday afternoon in her bridal and baking supply store amid dwindling stacks of cake pans, containers of food coloring and other baking essentials. Her reason for leaving is of a more personal nature. Edens is shutting down Sugar Drop because she’s got heavier things on her heart than multi-colored sprinkles and cake toppers. What’s pulling Edens away from the store is the same as what drew her in: her son, Jason.

Not that Jason was ever really into cake and candy decoration. It’s just that Edens had been a stay-at-home mom for a number of years whose schedule, to a large extent, revolved around her son and his school, where she served on various boards.

As Jason got older, though, she found she had more and more time on her hands.

“When he got into high school he just didn’t quite need me as much,” she said. Edens began to look for a part-time job to occupy her hours and ended up at Sugar Drop, a place she remembered going to with her aunt and grandmother as a young girl.

“My husband said to me, ‘You’re playing too much golf,’ so I worked here two days a week for five years,” Edens said.

When the previous owner, Carol Spining, decided to sell the business eight or so years ago after owning it for 23 years, Edens and her husband, Jim, bought it. It was an unforeseen career development for Edens, a former medical assistant.

“I never thought I’d be in the bridal business or the cake and candy business,” she said.

Jason joked about how he could get involved with the new family business. “He said, ‘OK I can take on the baking side,’” Eden remembered. Then he would add his trademark phrase, “I got this.”

Jason graduated from Franklin High School and went to East Tennessee State University to study criminology in the hopes of becoming an FBI or TBI agent. After talking to several people in the field, however, he found out that agencies like that gave priority to hiring military veterans, Edens said. With that in mind, he enlisted in the Army.

After the Edenses bought the business, Jason would drop in to Sugar Drop to see his mom when he could.

“Every time he was home on leave, or even when I worked there he would come in and hang out,” Edens recalled. So it went for several years.

Then, in 2012, the unthinkable happened. Jason was shot while serving in Afghanistan. He was medically evacuated to Germany and the Edenses rushed there to be with him. When he was transferred to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, the family went there, too. On April 26, though, eleven days after he was shot, Jason succumbed to his injuries.

In the four-and-a-half years since that tragedy, the Edens became determined to honor Jason’s memory and the service of all American veterans. They started a foundation, the Jason Edens Memorial Association, to raise money for military charities. Jan began giving speeches to veterans’ groups telling Jason’s story—everything from the phone call the family got notifying them of his injury, to the waiting the family did while doctors tried to keep Jason alive. She gave two speeches this past Memorial Day and already has another scheduled for the next one.

“God threw us a curveball, so we are gonna make a homerun out of it,” Edens says of her and her husband’s present day work.

One aspect of the family’s story that has really stuck in the Edenses’ hearts has to do with the places they stayed while Jason was receiving medical care: Fisher Houses. There is an international network of such homes, which are located in close proximity to major military hospitals and medical centers.

“We so believe in the Fisher Houses and want everybody to know about them and contribute to them,” Edens said.

There is one Fisher House in Tennessee, located in Murfreesboro on the campus of the Alvin C. York Medical Center Campus. Edens currently serves on the board of the Tennessee Fisher Foundation, Inc., and is also involved with the charity the Journey Home Project.

Gradually, these causes have taken Edens’ focus away from Sugar Drop. That’s why she has decided to close the store.

“That’s where I’m needed right now,” she said.

The last restocking order Edens placed was around Christmas. She won’t be placing any more.

Even though she knows in her heart that she’s doing the right thing by leaving Sugar Drop behind, Edens still feels some sadness at the thought of the store not being there anymore.

“It’s heartbreaking to close something that’s been open for so long with such a loyal base of customers,” she said.

Carol Spining, the previous owner of Sugar Drop, shared similar thoughts at the idea of the store’s closing. She bought Sugar Drop in the early 1980s and was the one to expand the business to include bridal gowns. Ever since she sold the business to the Edenses in order to spend more time with her grandchildren, Spining has been a regular shopper there.

“It’ll be sad not to be able to do that and not to have anywhere local to buy that type of stuff,” she said.

At the time of Home Page’s last article about Sugar Drop, Edens had marked all wedding dresses in the bridal portion of the shop 50 percent off. Now the sale has expanded to include all cake and candy, which have been discounted by 25 to 60 percent.

“As long as we have product we’ll be hanging in there,” Edens said. She suspects that by mid-February and certainly by the first of March, Sugar Drop will be a thing of the past.

She said that she almost had a buyer for the business a little while ago, but it fell through. She’s still open to offers, though.

“If a buyer comes along, I’m willing to show them the ropes,” Edens said.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, as an employee closed down the register for the day, Edens reflected on the way that certain items at Sugar Drop were more popular at certain times of year. Bridal products are really big in winter, she said, because a lot of girls get engagement rings for Christmas. The summer months could be a little slow in general, but, as fall neared, there would be an increase in demand for cake products. Then, around the holidays, candy was what everyone was after. These are the types of things you learn after years in the business.

“Everything has a season I guess you could say,” Edens said.