Summit’s Carter headlines All-District 11-AAA basketball teams

The All-District 11-AAA boys and girls basketball teams were announced Friday.
Summit guard and Navy commit John Carter was named the district’s most valuable player. His coach, Josh Goodwin, was tabbed as the 11-AAA Coach of the Year.
Franklin’s Darrell Barnwell earned girls coach of the year honors.
All-District 11-AAA Basketball Teams
BOYS
Coach of the Year: Josh Goodwin, Summit
MVP: John Carter, Summit
Grayson Murphy, Independence
Elon Smallwood, Ravenwood
Kellen King, Brentwood
Demontay Dixon, Summit
Reese Glover, Franklin
Reed Smith, Brentwood
Evan Sigler, Franklin
Jeremiah Barr, Independence
Tre Carlton, Centennial
Jaden Lewis, Summit
Darian Burns, Dickson County
GIRLS
Coach of the Year: Darrell Barnwell, Franklin
MVP: Emily Beard, Dickson County
Holly Harris, Franklin
Kiera Downey, Ravenwood
Kayley Rosenbaum, Dickson County
Olivia Colson, Summit
Jilian King, Franklin
Malea Robertson, Centennial
Shantell Flye, Centennial
Izzy Franco, Brentwood
Cierra Smith, Dickson County
Ellen Hicks, Independence