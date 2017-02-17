Summit’s Carter headlines All-District 11-AAA basketball teams

The All-District 11-AAA boys and girls basketball teams were announced Friday.

Summit guard and Navy commit John Carter was named the district’s most valuable player. His coach, Josh Goodwin, was tabbed as the 11-AAA Coach of the Year.

Franklin’s Darrell Barnwell earned girls coach of the year honors.

All-District 11-AAA Basketball Teams

BOYS

Coach of the Year: Josh Goodwin, Summit

MVP: John Carter, Summit

Grayson Murphy, Independence

Elon Smallwood, Ravenwood

Kellen King, Brentwood

Demontay Dixon, Summit

Reese Glover, Franklin

Reed Smith, Brentwood

Evan Sigler, Franklin

Jeremiah Barr, Independence

Tre Carlton, Centennial

Jaden Lewis, Summit

Darian Burns, Dickson County

GIRLS

Coach of the Year: Darrell Barnwell, Franklin

MVP: Emily Beard, Dickson County

Holly Harris, Franklin

Kiera Downey, Ravenwood

Kayley Rosenbaum, Dickson County

Olivia Colson, Summit

Jilian King, Franklin

Malea Robertson, Centennial

Shantell Flye, Centennial

Izzy Franco, Brentwood

Cierra Smith, Dickson County

Ellen Hicks, Independence