Sunday fun at Y is part of campaign to end use of the “r-word”

Six local non-profits (The Arc, Best Buddies, Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee, Special Olympics Tennessee, Tennessee Disability Coalition and the YMCA) are co-hosting a free “Spread the Word to End the Word” event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 26, at the YMCA on Concord Road.

“Spread the Word to End the Word” is an ongoing campaign to end the use of the r-word and to promote inclusion and respect for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The event will include an appearance by Miss Amazing Tennessee, Angelica Allsup, and Miss Tennessee Valley, Madison Snipes. Also slated to speak is David DeSanctis, who starred in the award-winning film Where Hope Grows, and local photographer Stephanie Mullowney whose family story has been well-covered on local and national levels.

Following the program, activities will be available for attendees of all ages including face-painting, Zumba, putt-putt and more.

Participants can register at specialolympicstn.org or on-site at the event.