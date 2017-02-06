February 06, 2017

Sunshine, good times at Father & Son Bowl
Story and Photos By ANDREW COLLIGNON

The Super Bowl wasn’t the only football action this weekend in Franklin.

The 11th Annual Father & Son Bowl was held at Lasko Fields on Saturday. It had fun and action for men and boys aged 5 and over.

Started by Darin and Caree Clark in 2006, the Father & Son Bowl is a community backyard-style flag football event that benefits fatherless children through Franktown Open Hearts and Justice and Mercy International.

Over 1,200 players participated in this year’s event.

