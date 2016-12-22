Suspects ask for directions, then steal car at gunpoint

Franklin Police are investigating a violent overnight carjacking that happened at the apartment complex at 700 Westminster Drive, just east of Mack Hatcher Parkway.

According to police reports, the carjacking happened at 3:45 a.m. on Thursday when the victim was arriving at the apartment complex.

He told police that four men in a small, sporty red car pulled up next to him. The men in the front seat motioned for the victim to roll down his window and then asked for directions. While the victim was looking directions up on his phone to assist, one of the men who had been in the back seat quietly approached, pressed the barrel of his gun to the victim’s temple, and ordered him out of the car.

Despite the fact that the victim complied, the suspect fired a shot at him while stealing his car. The suspect missed, and the victim was uninjured.

Police are searching for four black male suspects and two vehicles: the small red sporty car that the suspects arrived in, and the victim’s stolen 2004 black Mercury Grand Marquis, similar to the accompanying photo. It has damage to the front bumper, and at the time of the theft was bearing TN license plate 7C 95 V9.

Detectives believe that this case may be related to two other overnight carjackings, in Wilson and Davidson Counties.

Information in this case is worth up to $1,000 with an anonymous call to

Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000.