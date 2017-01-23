Taste of Williamson set for Mar. 5; sponsorships still available

Taste of Williamson presented by Nissan, is coming up on Sunday, March 5, and sponsorships and exhibitor tables are still available.

Taste features the area’s best restaurants, caterers and hotels offering “tastes” of their specialties to benefit United Way of Williamson County and its 32 partner agencies.

Sponsored and hosted by CoolSprings Galleria, last year’s event raised $47,202.

Taste begins with its signature event from 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2017, at CoolSprings Galleria, followed by a restaurant week March 6-11.

An estimated 1,500 attendees will have the opportunity to meet chefs, sip their favorite beverages, taste great foods, and enjoy musical entertainment as they stroll from station to station. During Restaurant Week, ticketholders receive a 10% discount when they show their ticket stub at participating establishments.

Sponsorships

To learn about sponsorship opportunities and benefits, go to uwwc.org or contact Cheryl Stewart with United Way of Williamson County at 615-771-2312 or cstewart@uwwc.org.

Taste of Williamson proceeds go to programs that are removing barriers to learning for youth, reducing the burdens of financial need, and supporting the most vulnerable in the community. Visit United Way’s website uwwc.org to view corporate partners and partner agencies.