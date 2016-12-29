TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Spring Hill

According to multiple news outlets, a man was killed late Wednesday night in an officer-involved shooting in Spring Hill.

The TBI is investigating the incident. The shooting occurred around 11pm at a home in the 1100 block of Weaver Farm Lane.

Susan Nilan with the TBI told local news stations that officers first responded to the home after reports of a domestic disturbance. The officer encountered the subject outside of the home and had an exchange with the subject and the officer opened fire, shooting the man.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

It’s unclear at this point what led up to the shooting. Neither the officer nor the man has been identified and the incident remains under investigation.

Our news team will follow the story and will provide updates throughout the day.