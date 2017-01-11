TDEC to unveil GM-funded observation platform at Henry Horton park

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will unveil a new observation platform at a restored wetland at Henry Horton State Park on Friday, Jan. 20.

The platform was funded and constructed by General Motors in Spring Hill. The 65-acre wetland was restored through a partnership between TDEC, Henry Horton State Park and the Friends of Henry Horton State Park.

Henry Horton State Park is along the Duck River, just over 20 miles southeast of Spring Hill.

The wetland features a .95 mile trail that connects to the park’s main 10-mile trail system. A new parking lot was built that can accommodate up to 12 vehicles. Visitors can also access the area by water, as the wetland is connected to a put-in on the Duck River that was constructed in 2015. The Duck River is recognized as one of the most biodiverse waterways in the country and is frequented by wildlife such as barn owls, red-tailed hawks, aquatic birds and more.

TDEC Commissioner Bob Martineau and Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill will speak, along with Marshall County Mayor Joe Boyd Liggett.

After the 1 p.m. ribbon cutting there will be a guided tour of the site.

The general public is invited to attend. For more information on Henry Horton State Park, visit http://tnstateparks.com/parks/about/henry-horton