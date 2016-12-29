December 29, 2016

  • search

Current Weather

temperature

49℉

clear sky

Home
More News

TDOT worker dies after being struck helping motorist change tire

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
TDOT worker dies after being struck helping motorist change tire

Tennessee Department of Transportation HELP Operator James Rogers has died of complications resulting from injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranded motorist on Dec. 24.

Rogers was changing a flat tire for a family stranded on I-40 at mile marker 221 in Davidson County. A member of the family was assisting with the tire change, but Rogers advised him to go inside the car for safety purposes. Rogers was struck a few minutes later by a vehicle crossing onto the shoulder.

Rogers, 30, passed away on Dec. 28. Rogers had a five-year-old son.

TDOT HELP Operators have routes on Tennessee’s most heavily traveled highways in Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville. The program began in 1999 for the purpose of reducing traffic congestion, improving safety, and assisting motorists in distress. The Region 3 HELP Operators in Middle Tennessee have responded to approximately 40,000 incidents in 2016.

Rogers is the third TDOT employee to be killed in the line of duty in 2016 and the 112th since the agency began keeping records in 1948.

About The Author

Corey is one of the Co-Owners of BIGR Media, as well as the company's CTO and CCO.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Brentwood Home Page
Williamson Source
Franklin Home Page
Titan Insider
Nolensville Home Page
TN High School Football
Spring Hill Home Page
Rutherford Source
Style Home Page