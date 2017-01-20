Teachers can receive free admission to two historic sites

The Battle of Franklin Trust will host Teacher Appreciation Day on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Monday, Feb. 20 for all current educators.

Teachers will receive free admission to The Carter House and Carnton Plantation Classic House tours, as well as a 10 percent discount on all educational resources in the gift shops.

To participate in the Teacher Appreciation Days and to receive free admission for the tours and a 10 percent discount on all educational resources in the gift shops, teachers will be asked to show their teacher ID.

“Teachers are vital to carrying on the stories of our past,” said The Battle of Franklin Trust CEO, Eric A. Jacobson. “It is important to show our appreciation for teachers by providing these types of opportunities as they continue to keep the story of the Battle of Franklin alive for the next generation.”

The Carter House and surrounding grounds have been open to the public since 1953 and allow guests to experience the historical significance of the Battle of Franklin. The Carnton Plantation has been open to the public since the late 1970s and offers visitors the chance to explore and understand the history of the McGavock family, who was directly impacted by the Battle of Franklin and used their home as a field hospital for the Confederate wounded soldiers.

The Carter House and Carnton Plantation are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tours are offered throughout the day with the last one beginning at 4 p.m. Each tour lasts approximately one hour.

For more information, visit the Battle of Franklin website or contact Sarah Falck at sarah@boft.org or 615-794-0903.