Tennessee Christmas gifts that show your state/city pride

By CATHI AYCOCK

Every time I hear the Eric Church song “Give Me Back My Hometown” I empathize with the broken hearted guy who can’t go to any of his favorite hometown haunts because of the we-broke-up memories.

I have such an emotional connection to my hometowns (both Nashville, where I was born and raised, and Franklin, where I raised my own two children) that if I couldn’t see and visit them, I would be heartbroken.

Maybe that is why I love gifting items that shout  to the recipient my hometown love.

All of the gifts below are perfect for a longtime resident of our area or a new-comer who has yet to uncover all of the many charms. I think they are all the perfect way to share a Merry Tennessee Christmas this year.

I take all my out of town company to our local eateries — these coasters are a charming gift to remind them of our Southern hospitality! Puckett’s, GRAYS and Merridee’s coasters, $10 each, $35 for a set of four, at Tin Cottage, 123 South Margin, Franklin, 615-472-1183.

Socks with sass? I love these Southern socks for your preppy guy who bleeds orange or wears a navy suit but wants to show his state pride.

Show your state pride with these fun socks featuring the tri-star or state of Tennessee logo. Southern Socks, $12 each, Pear Tree Avenue, 237 Franklin Rd., Brentwood, 615-221-1010.

I have lived in Tennessee my entire life and I still have state-centric items on my bucket list. This book, with charming day trips galore, will keep me on task so I can enjoy fun in my own backyard.

Have a neighbor who is new the the area? Give them this charming book so they can explore Tennessee with lots of fun day trip options. The Tennessee Bucket List book, $14.95 at Pear Tree Avenue, 237 Franklin Road, Brentwood, 615-221-1010.

Perfect for keys or other daily clutter, this tray will look pretty on an entry or foyer table. Or, display it on a small easel with other Tennessee items for a charming vignette that is part-art, part state pride!

Beautifully handcrafted tray shaped like the state of Tennessee makes a gift that is functional and beautiful. $24 each at Raine, 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood, 615-454-2792.

Historic downtown Franklin on a charming vintage style tea towel is a lovely gift solo–or lining a basket with a loaf of homemade bread.

How charming is historic downtown Franklin? Add a vintage red striped tea towel and you have charming overload! Historic Franklin tea towel, $12 each at Tin Cottage, 123 South Margin Street, Franklin, 615-472-1183.

