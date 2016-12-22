Tennessee Christmas gifts that show your state/city pride

By CATHI AYCOCK

Every time I hear the Eric Church song “Give Me Back My Hometown” I empathize with the broken hearted guy who can’t go to any of his favorite hometown haunts because of the we-broke-up memories.

I have such an emotional connection to my hometowns (both Nashville, where I was born and raised, and Franklin, where I raised my own two children) that if I couldn’t see and visit them, I would be heartbroken.

Maybe that is why I love gifting items that shout to the recipient my hometown love.

All of the gifts below are perfect for a longtime resident of our area or a new-comer who has yet to uncover all of the many charms. I think they are all the perfect way to share a Merry Tennessee Christmas this year.

Socks with sass? I love these Southern socks for your preppy guy who bleeds orange or wears a navy suit but wants to show his state pride.

I have lived in Tennessee my entire life and I still have state-centric items on my bucket list. This book, with charming day trips galore, will keep me on task so I can enjoy fun in my own backyard.

Perfect for keys or other daily clutter, this tray will look pretty on an entry or foyer table. Or, display it on a small easel with other Tennessee items for a charming vignette that is part-art, part state pride!

Historic downtown Franklin on a charming vintage style tea towel is a lovely gift solo–or lining a basket with a loaf of homemade bread.