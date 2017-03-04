Tennessee-focused Alzheimer’s group presents Purple Gala

The inaugural Middle Tennessee Purple Gala, a benefit for the not-for- profit Alzheimer’s Tennessee, will be presented at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at The Barn at Sycamore Farms in Arrington.

Denim and Diamonds is the theme for the evening, sponsored by the Middle Tennessee Court Clerks Association. includes dinner and a live band.

“So many of us have been touched by Alzheimer’s and dementia, and we want to have a special night to honor and remember our loved ones while raising much-needed funds to support families and research,” Rebecca N. Bartlett, volunteer event chairperson and Lincoln County Court Clerk, said in a press release announcing the new event. “We want to help Alzheimer’s Tennessee meet the growing need for education, services and brain health awareness in our Middle Tennessee communities.”

Alzheimer’s Tennessee, a Tennessee-based 501c3 not-for- profit organization, has been serving individuals and their families since 1983. Alzheimer’s Tennessee is opening an office in Middle Tennessee at 4235 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville. The mailing address is P.O. Box 150036, Nashville, TN 37215.

While once affiliated with a national organization, all funds raised by Alzheimer’s Tennessee are now re-invested in advocacy, research and support services that benefit Tennesseans.

The Barn at Sycamore Farms is a luxury events venue about five miles east of the Franklin city limits at 4866 Murfreesboro Rd., Arrington.

The $100 Gala Tickets includes dinner, a signature drink and live entertainment provided by the Doug Bartholomew Band. Doors for the Purple Gala open at 7 p.m. Dinner and entertainment are presented from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

“The inaugural Alzheimer’s Tennessee Purple Gala promises to be an evening of fun, fellowship and memorable music,” says Janice Wade-Whithead, executive director of Alzheimer’s Tennessee. “We know that music is a good way to reach and preserve memories. The funds and awareness raised at this Gala and this memorable performance will help Alzheimer’s Tennessee realize our vision to Make Alzheimer’s a Memory.”

The inaugural Middle Tennessee Alzheimer’s Tennessee Purple Gala is presented with the support of sponsors Tybera, Pioneer/MSB and more.

If interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Kimberlee Alsup at (931) 359-2181 or email Kimberlee.Alsup@tncourts.gov.

Visit www.alzTennessee.org/DenimandDiamonds2017 or contact one of your county hosts for tickets and information:

Dickson County: Barbara Spann: (615) 789-5414

Lincoln County: Lisa Corder Simmons: (931) 433-2334

Marshall County: Kimberlee Alsup: (931) 359-2181

Rutherford County: Melissa Harrell: (615) 898-7812

Bedford County: Michelle Murray: (931) 684-3223

Alzheimer’s disease is currently ranked as the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, but recent estimates indicate that the disorder may rank third, just behind heart disease and cancer. And for every individual living with the disease, an average of four family members, friends and neighbors serve as caregivers who need support and guidance. More than 110,000 Tennesseans are living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias right now.

At least 84 cents of every dollar donated directly funds the Alzheimer’s Tennessee Mission: To serve those facing Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, to promote brain health through education, and to champion global research, prevention and treatment efforts. For more information, visit www.alzTennessee.org or call toll-free statewide 888.326.9888.