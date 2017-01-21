Tennessee Soccer Club rallies behind 3-year-old with Leukemia

By Katie Hamm

Support. That word describes what the players, coaches and staff of the Tennessee Soccer Club (TSC) shows, not just on the field, but off the field as well. This has never been more apparent than when TSC’s Executive Director, Stuart Brown’s three-year-old son, Eoin (pronounced Owen), was diagnosed with Leukemia last September.

Stuart and his wife, Erika, a kindergarten teacher at Walnut Grove Elementary School, have been right beside Eoin as he battles this dangerous blood cancer. Eoin also has a big sister Leighton, whom he is very close to.

Sept. 23, 2016 marked Eoin’s first chemotherapy treatment. His full treatment regimen is expected to last approximately three years in total.

When Eoin isn’t receiving chemotherapy at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, he endures other procedures related to his Leukemia, like platelet transfusions and spinal taps, along with grueling side effects including decreased appetite, vomiting and pain. One can only imagine how difficult this must be for a three-year-old child to comprehend, yet alone, tolerate.

Eoin is a three-year-old with a contagious smile, big brown eyes and of course a love for soccer. He has even been able to follow some TSC games on his dad’s laptop from Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where he has been receiving care.

The Leukemia and difficult treatments have kept Eoin largely sidelined from playing a sport he loves, and from just being a typical, active child.

Eoin’s mother, Erika, writes a blog, www.eoinisafighter.com, which keeps family and a large network of friends and co-workers up-to-date on Eoin’s progress. In one excerpt, she writes, “His nerves are heightened because of one of his chemo treatments that makes it hurt for him to put his feet on the ground. When he walks, he stands on his tiptoes and has been described as feeling like he is walking on hot coals. His second side effect is because of the steroids he is taking. It makes him have ‘roid rage’ and this little cutie with his big brown eyes and chubby cheeks can yell at you like no other!”

The warmth and love within and around the Brown family is evident in her words that are shared on her blog, along with the family’s collective determination to conquer the cancer that has invaded their innocent little boy, and now stands at the forefront of their lives.

As soon as the Browns’ TSC family got word of Eoin’s diagnosis last fall, an outpouring of care and support quickly grew. From players, coaches and staff wearing orange shoes, shoelaces, wristbands, armbands, orange tape, socks and t-shirts in support of Eoin (orange is the Cancer awareness color for Leukemia); to a girls team making a fleece blanket for him, to the organization of a meal train, to monetary donations, the TSC family has circled the wagons to take care of one of its own.

Orange has quickly become the color of choice within the club. Players proudly wear orange armbands and write ‘Eoin is a fighter’ on them. Some of the girls wear the armbands as headbands too. Many TSC teams have taken team photos in their orange, ‘saluting’ and even ‘dabbing’ to show support for Eoin and posting them on TSC’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages. All are pulling for Eoin.

“I can’t tell you the number of times I have cried opening Facebook or jumping on the TSC Twitter page to find a sea of orange in honor of our fighter. He is no longer just our champion, but your champion as well. Your love for Eoin motivates us to keep going. You provide us so much inspiration through your kind words and donations.” –Erika Brown’s Blog

“We are so fortunate to have such giving families in our club,” says Ronnie Woodard, Director of Business Operations for TSC. “The generosity and support for the Brown family is at times overwhelming, yet so heartwarming.

“We will continue to provide any and all support monetarily and emotionally that the Brown family may need. We will not stop until Eoin is cancer free,” adds Woodard.

“He takes his medications every time and shudders with each. He tells us how horrible they taste but he does it. It is the worst possible feeling to know you are dumping chemicals into your child but a necessary evil for him to survive.” –Erika Brown’s Blog

The most difficult phase of Eoin’s treatment lies ahead. He will endure more poking, prodding, chemotherapy, hospital visits, physical therapy and awful side effects. Team Eoin will be there to rally around he and his family. Eoin is a fighter.

A Go Fund Me page has been set-up to help raise money for the Browns. Click here to donate.

“We will reach peaks and slide back down into the valley only to have climb back up again; in this moment we stand at the top.” —Erika Brown’s Blog