Scam alert: Texas based company claiming to sell Brentwood High merchandise

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SCHOOLS

Williamson County Schools has a new scam alert. There are reports that a company based out of Texas called Touchdown Sports is contacting local businesses in an effort to sell Brentwood High School mascot t-shirts and other items.

This is not the first time the district has issued a warning about this company, which is based out of Texas. In October, the district released a scam alert warning that a company by the same name was contacting local businesses in an effort to sell banners that will hang in school gyms.

This company is not affiliated with Williamson County Schools. Also, be advised that out of town businesses typically do not sell products on behalf of WCS.

Below is a photo from an email that was sent to a local business by someone named Richard Clary who claims to work for Touchdown Sports.

The Office of the Attorney General would like to hear from any businesses who may have done business with this company. They should contact State of Tennessee Investigator Rich Riddle at 615-741-8735 or rich.riddle@ag.tn.gov.

WCS appreciates the support they receive from the business community and want to make sure their donations are actually received by the school of their choice.

If you have questions about any solicitation you receive, please give your principal, the school district or local law enforcement a call. Each principal is aware of fundraisers that are being conducted on behalf of a particular school.