“The Cash Legacy” will replace Loretta Lynn tribute at Ryman

Studio Tenn will replace the originally scheduled “The Loretta Legacy” with “The Cash Legacy: A Tribute to the Man in Black” on March 31 and April 1 at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

Previous ticket purchases for “The Loretta Legacy” will remain honored for the same date, time and seats.

According to Studio Tenn, Artistic Director Matt Logan will bring a new set and new cast to the Ryman for “The Cash Legacy.”

“History can be found at a museum or in a biography, but our legacy series is much more than that,” Logan said in the announcement from Studio Tenn. “This is an exploration through music; a tribute that allows us to bring the cultural arts of Middle Tennessee to the surface while showing that Cash’s music and songwriting continues to live through each of us today.”

“Always Patsy Cline” star Mandy Barnett and GRAMMY® Award winner Ashley Cleveland, along with many others, will be featuring the remarkable, and perhaps unexpected, relevance and versatility of Cash’s music.

Musical Arranger Don Chaffer will reimagine “The Cash Legacy” through updated arrangements of fan favorites such as “Ring of Fire,” “Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “ Sunday Morning Coming Down,” and countless more.

Cash’s sister, Joanne Cash Yates, weighed in on “The Cash Legacy” and what the show means to her family.

“I love that Studio Tenn really examined Johnny’s roots and never neglected his faith,” she said. “‘The Cash Legacy’ at the Ryman brings it all back full circle, which means the world to our family. I am grateful for their willingness to make my family stand out once again. Johnny would have loved it!”