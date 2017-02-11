“The Cash Legacy” will replace Loretta Lynn tribute at Ryman

Studio Tenn will replace the originally scheduled “The Loretta Legacy” with “The Cash Legacy: A Tribute to the Man in Black” on March 31 and April 1 at the historic Ryman Auditorium.
Previous ticket purchases for “The Loretta Legacy” will remain honored for the same date, time and seats.
According to Studio Tenn, Artistic Director Matt Logan will bring a new set and new cast to the Ryman for “The Cash Legacy.”
“History can be found at a museum or in a biography, but our legacy series is much more than that,” Logan said in the announcement from Studio Tenn. “This is an exploration through music; a tribute that allows us to bring the cultural arts of Middle Tennessee to the surface while showing that Cash’s music and songwriting continues to live through each of us today.”
“Always Patsy Cline” star Mandy Barnett and GRAMMY® Award winner Ashley Cleveland, along with many others, will be featuring the remarkable, and perhaps unexpected, relevance and versatility of Cash’s music.