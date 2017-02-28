The worth of $10 million: Franklin leaders will weigh the cost of McEwen

Franklin’s Danny Wood has witnessed first hand the dangers of the twist and turns on McEwen Drive, a narrow, windy route that used to be a country road. Now city officials have to decide whether to improve the road with local funds or wait for federal government funding.

Wood would like to see the road’s two lanes upgraded to four lanes to Wilson Pike as soon as possible. A driver in a truck pulling landscaping equipment nearly hit his wife head on several months ago. The accident resulted in major injuries. Wood said he watched his wife heal from having her neck broken at the C2 vertebrae and having 25 staples in her scalp.

“She will have chronic pain for the rest of my life,” he said, his hands clasped on the black table in the Board of Mayor and Alderman work session Tuesday night. “But I still have my wife and the girls still have their mother.”

His cautionary tale comes as Franklin’s elected leaders are weighing the funding for revamping McEwen Drive. At the center of the debate is whether or not to wait for federal funding to begin the improvements.

At present, McEwen narrows down to two lanes after the Cool Springs Boulevard/Oxford Glen roundabout. The city has two options: wait on the federal government to provide $10 million in grant funding or go forward with the project right now. Waiting on the federal government grant funding could take anywhere from 15 to 33 months, though City Administrator Eric Stuckey said he had been told the wait could be shortened.

Wood said the board shouldn’t wait any longer, particularly after already pushing up the expansion of McEwen to the top of its priority list.

“It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when,” Wood said, regarding the danger of road as it is now and the potential for more accidents. “It might not have the happy ending I have. I know I am half crazy to set before a bunch of politicians, asking them to push down $10 million. But there was a sense of urgency a year ago. You were happy to foot the bill. And now that urgency doesn’t seem to be there.”

A Ward One Perspective

Ward One Alderman Bev Burger has persistently pushed to see this project accomplished. If anything, she’s been antsy, urging other aldermen to see the nature of how important this roadway is to the Cool Springs corridor. Ward One largely spans across the heavily developed and fast growing area east of Interstate 65.

In the past, Burger has remained steadfast and mindful of how to use taxpayer dollars. She studies and scrutinizes plans down to the final figure.

But in this instance, Burger said saving another person from injury or possible death was more than any funding from the federal government.

“Is one life worth $10 million or $20 million?” she asked. “I think so. I am saying this with all of my heart. I am convinced and convicted we need to leave the $10 million on the table.”

The cost of the project

To begin with, the project is not cheap.

McEwen Drive’s expansion has been in Franklin’s pipeline for a decade. But within the last five years, the city has invested $11.1 million in construction costs to upgrade McEwen. The estimated cost of the project in terms of the Phase Four construction is $22.6 million.

Back in 2015, aldermen approved a new professional services agreement with SEI to provide final right-of-way and construction documents for the project. As of now, the design is near completion.

According to the capital planning document, Phase Four takes McEwen Drive from one lane to two between the roundabout at Cool Springs Boulevard/Oxford Glen Drive to Wilson Pike (SR-252). The construction will include lanes, streetlights, curbs, gutters and pedestrian access.

Feelings among the board

Other than Burger, most of the board stayed silent on the issue.

Ward Two Alderman Dana McLendon said $10 million was too much to leave on the table.

“I would be much more inclined to leave $10 million if it was a 60 month delay,” he said. “And $1 million for 24 months. But when you tell me its $10 million in federal funds and could delay it by only 15 months, I can’t do that to all the other projects. We are underfunded a lot.”

Ward Three’s Mike Skinner chimed in with the same line of thinking, reminding the board it had a whole list of projects that needed funding.

“We are entrusted with this, and we need to be good stewards of our resources,” he said.

The full board will vote on the issue on March 14.