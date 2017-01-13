THINGS TO DO: Busy Saturday starts with Holler & Dash opening

If your Saturday calendar isn’t full yet, there’s no good reason.

The day is chock full of interesting activities, from 8 a.m. until late in the evening. Here are five of them:



1. Franklin Improv Show at The Factory

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 14, the Little Brick Theatre will host the first Franklin Improv show, which will take place the second Saturday of each month.

Franklin Improv All-Stars consist of Sprocket Improv and Nashville Improv who had previously hosted successful shows at the Little Brick Theater in the past.

The core group that will perform on a consistent basis include; Barry McAlister and Cindy Carter from Sprocket Improv and Lacie Madison and Michael Kearney from Nashville Improv. Then each month the group will invite one performer who is part of another local improv troupe.

Franklin Improv All-Stars is a 90-100 minute show featuring approximately 15 improv games or scenes. ickets are just $15 and can be purchased online for the 7 p.m. Saturday; Jan. 14 show.

2. A. J. Croce Live

Jan. 14 at The Franklin Theatre, 8 p.m.

Son of legend Jim Croce, A.J. Croce is a multi-instrumentalist roots-rock artist, known for his boogie-woogie piano playing reminiscent of Dr. John. A.J. has recorded eight studio albums for both major and indie labels in 23 years as a professional artist and musician.

His music incorporates pop, blues, folk, and jazz, and has charted on seven radio charts including Top 40. He’s shared the stage with many notable artists including James Brown, Willie Nelson, Bela Fleck, co-written songs with greats like Leon Russell, and been produced by legends like the late Allen Toussaint.

Ticket prices range from $33-$43. Buy tickets here.

3. Holler & Dash Grand Opening

Jan 14, 8 a.m.

203 Franklin Road Suite 120, Brentwood, TN 37027

Come experience the flavors of the modern South and try Holler & Dash’s Signature Biscuits, hand-made craft sodas, amazing sides and more.



Learn more here.

4. Life Size Board Games

Jan. 14, Williamson County Public Library

Do you like to play board games? You’ll love life sized versions of Jenga and Candy Land!

Come and play any time between 2:30 and 4 p.m. and play board games in a very different way.

All library programs are free and open to the public. Learn more about this event or other library program and services by calling the library at 615-595-1244 x1 or visit the library’s website at http://wcpltn.org/

Please be aware that photos and videos may be taken at library events and activities for library use and publicity. Anyone not wanting to have their photo taken should notify library staff at the time of the event or activity.

Learn more here.

5. Family Geocaching

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 14 at Owl’s Hill

Come geocaching at Owl’s Hill! Geocaching is a highly popular, worldwide treasure hunt game. Geocaches are hidden in containers that can be found using a GPS or smartphone. Owl’s Hill has new sites set up that are ready to be found. This is also a fantastic way for new geocachers to get acquainted with the game. Hike around in the woods and see what you can find! Sign up to reserve your spot.