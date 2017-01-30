Thompson’s Station debates limits on multi-family housing

Thompson’s Station is in the process of potentially more clearly defining how it develops, and in doing so may limit multi-family housing.

The Board of Mayor and Alderman proposed to the town’s Land Development Ordinance a series of amendments earlier this month. They, specifically and generally, limit the number of multi-family houses that can be built compared to single-family houses. They also attempt to better define mixed-use zoning.

The Planning Commission last week, instead of approving the amendments, sent most of them back to BOMA for more discussion before its February meeting.

“The goal is to provide some protection within our LDO that the town will not be overwhelmed with smaller, cheaper housing types such as townhomes, condos, and apartments,” Ben Dilks, alderman, said. “We want to maintain a similar mix of single family versus those other types of housing that other areas of the county have. We want diversity in housing types, but also want to make sure the mix doesn’t shift in such a way that could hurt property values.”

The first amendment adds a statement of intent to the LDO:

The long-term goal, reads a proposed paragraph, is: “to guide new development to a higher quality standard while preserving the small town character of Thompson’s Station. Achieving the right housing balance will positively affect the Town’s economy by increasing local

retail opportunities and growing the tax base, both beneficial to the whole Town.”

Goals, it reads, include:

–Ensuring new development preserves the distinctive, historical, and small-town character of Thompson’s Station for future generations.

–Encouraging home ownership as a means to foster long-term commitment to neighborhoods, promote pride and stability within a neighborhood, and create a higher rate of maintenance.

–Raising the quality standard of new and replacement construction in the Town.

–Capturing a larger population of Williamson County’s executive, middle and upper income housing.

However, a memo written by city manager Joe Cosentini said some of the amendments are unnecessary to achieve what they aim to achieve; and others are even contrary to the town’s interest.

“These policy statements are in direct conflict to one of the fundamental goals of responsible planning which is to create sustainable and diverse communities where housing options are available to all people,” Cosentini wrote about the statement of intent amendment. “Creating these policies that effectively reduce or eliminate the necessary variety of housing stock is not conducive to creating a diverse community and can impact the ability of the Town to attract new and unique economic development projects.”

While the intent speaks in general, another proposed amendment specifically limits multi-family housing.

“Short-term market forces should not override the long-term development goals of the Town of Thompson’s Station,” a proposed paragraph of amendment 4.1.2 reads. “It is the Town’s desire that Single-Family Detached units remain the primary dwelling type in Thompson’s Station while simultaneously providing a significant amount of diverse and affordable housing in the form of small detached single-family homes, townhouses,condominiums, and apartments.”

It goes on to state, essentially, that Thompson’s Station will not allow more than one multi-family unit for every four non-modular, detatched single-family units. It exempts G3- Town Center zoning from the total count, however.

Cosentini’s memo said this is not in line with Thompson’s Station’s goals; and in fact might not be legal.

“[A] zoning standard that limits the types of residential structures other than single family detached to a maximum of 25% does not seek to provide adequate housing for lower-income individuals, thus possibly creating a code conflict with the fair housing laws which seeks to promote suitable housing for everyone,” he wrote. “Staff would recommend that standards be set for the development of these housing options rather than attempting to simply limit their ability to develop.”

Other amendments set definitions of mixed-use zoning. Specifically, that no more than two-thirds of a mixed-use project will be multi-family housing.

Cosentini’s memo said it was unnecessary, even detrimental.

“The addition of an arbitrary percentage to the ‘Mixed Use Building’ definition potentially limits the application of the use within all allowed zones including the transect districts that are designed to maximize residential density,” he wrote. He said at the planning commission meeting that it may make sense to set a ratio in the definition of a mixed-use building, such as first-floor commercial and two-floors residential. But to apply it to all mixed-use projects could be a mistake.

“I thought there were a lot of good ideas, but it needs a lot of wordsmithing and reworking,” Don Blair, planning commission secretary, said. “We don’t want to be racist, we don’t want to be elitist, but at the same time I think we need to be sure Thompson’s Station maintains its appeal to bring folks here who want to live here.”

However, he said that setting limits or ratios is a policy, not planning, issue. And therefore it should be sent back to BOMA.

“We do need to consider how we will develop,” Blair said. “I think it is a good idea to set some limits. This needs more work, first.”

The BOMA will meet on Feb. 14, and work through the amendments again.

“Remember the language noted in some of the changes aren’t final by any means and will be scrutinized by all of us before any changes will be made,” Brian Stover, alderman, said.

The amendments originated with Alderman Graham Shepard.

“We should strive for a balance between commercial and residential; not an imbalance of one or the other. We also should strive for a balance of residential housing products; not an imbalance of one or more products, such as apartments, condos, townhomes, single-family homes,” he said.

“For example, at the moment we see an abnormally large percentage of new construction in our town being apartments and townhomes. I think we all welcome a range of housing products to accommodate all people of all income levels, but we shouldn’t have an imbalance.”

Thompson’s Station would not be the first local municipality to limit multi-family housing.

Brentwood’s zoning ordinance sets a maximum density of one-acre per dwelling unit in all of its zoning, making it virtually impossible to build multi-family units there. The only zoning that allowed multi-family was C-4 Town Center; and then only if it had been approved prior to March of 2015.

As of 2015, about 1.3 percent of Brentwood’s housing was multi-family.

In Thompson’s Station the number is even lower.