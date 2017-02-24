Thompson’s Station dog rescue founder honored as Hometown Hero

Snooty Giggles Dog Rescue, based in Thompson’s Station, Tenn., began more than 10 years ago as a grass roots organization when founder Shawn South-Aswad and her husband began taking in a few dogs here and there until they could be placed in a home.

As time passed they developed a love and special touch with older dogs and medical needs dogs that needed more one-on-one attention and were being overlooked by the general rescue population.

As their children grew older and schedules became more flexible, Shawn South-Aswad decided that it was time to slowly grow the rescue into what is now Snooty Giggles, funding it solely with the profits earned from her art and furniture business, Silo Studios.

One extra foster at that time, has now turned into a team of approximately 50 active foster families (both regular and temp) who open up their homes to dogs of all sizes, ages, and ability and “raise them like their own” until the perfect match of a forever home is found.

In honor of her work creating and leading Snooty Giggles, Shawn South-Aswad was recently named a Darrell Waltrip Automotive Hometown Hero.

“Our goal is to break down the walls that cause people to fear fostering and adopting dogs with special needs and chronic medical conditions,” South-Aswad said.

For more information about Snooty Giggles visit www.snootygiggles.com or join their more than 100,000 followers on Facebook.