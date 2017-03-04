Three Blind Vines returns in June with ’80s theme

The Heritage Foundation of Franklin & Williamson County

With plenty of wine and an ‘80s throwback, the Next Generation Heritage Foundation plans to lets guests dress back in their best shoulder pads and acid wash jeans for the 10th Annual Three Blind Vines.

This year, the event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 10, inside Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin.

“Three Blind Vines is such a fun and easy way to become involved,” NGHF president Jacob Thorington said. “The Next Generation was formed to involve young and new members of our community to the importance of historic preservation. Three Blind Vines engages our community in raising funds for significant historic preservation, and proves that we can have fun and drink wine at the same time.”

This party-for-a-purpose continues to give wine lovers of all levels the opportunity to taste different varieties of wine while benefiting a great local cause: The Big House for Historic Preservation.

At the end of the night, a team of winners will take home a vault of more than 80 bottles of wine.

Local restaurants will offer food alongside the tasting. Local ‘80s band, Mixtape, will play rad tunes taking party goers back to the age of rock from piano to pop.

Early-bird tickets are on sale now for $35. The ticket price goes up to $45 on April 16 and will be $50 at the door.

For more information on 3 Blind Vines and to purchase tickets stay tuned to our Facebook page or visit:http://historicfranklin.com/ events/event/three-blind- vines/