Tickets go on sale this week for Fabulous Friends Valentine’s Party

For the tenth year, the Fabulous Friends for Africa will host a Valentine’s Party to raise money for African Leadership, a local organization committed to developing projects and programs that meet the needs of Africans.

The dance will be 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Factory at Franklin.

The fundraiser started when a group of women turning 50 years old wanted to have a party. But instead of hosting a party for themselves they decided to use the party as an excuse and raise money for an organization that was important to them, African Leadership (www.AfricanLeadershipInc.org)

In nine years, the ladies have raised more than $600,000 for African Leadership. Donations have funded study Bibles for pastor training, orphan care in Malawi, microloans in Gulu, Uganda, a childcare facility in Khayelitsha, South Africa, and partial funding for a vocational school in Kibera, Kenya. This year proceeds raised through the party will benefit women and children in Africa who have been through traumatic experiences, like poverty or trafficking.

Attendees may host a reserved table for ten for $1,000 or buy individual tickets for open seating at $100 in advance or $125 at the door. Registration opens online Jan. 11 at www.FabulousFriendsForAfrica.org. The price includes buffet dinner, dancing to the music of Sam Levine and the City Lights Band and a silent auction.