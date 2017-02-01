Today marks the 26-year anniversary of the murder of Peggy Cox. Franklin Police and the FBI continue to search for Peggy’s killer, once again asking for the public’s help in solving the cold case murder of this mother who was shot to death while working the Murfreesboro Road Hardee’s drive-thru window on her 49th birthday.

At 11:45 p.m. on February 1, 1991, Peggy Cox took an order from the drive-thru killer; when the vehicle drove up to the window, Peggy was shot with a small caliber handgun. She was discovered lying on the floor by a co-worker—her 20-year-old son, Jude. Cox was taken to the hospital, where she died of a single gunshot wound to her neck. Detectives conducted an extensive investigation but were unable to identify a suspect or motive. Over time, the case went cold.

“We will always remember Peggy Cox and her family,” said Chief Deborah Faulkner. “We will never stop hunting for her killer, and the answers that Peggy’s family and our community deserve.”

Anyone with information, no matter how slight, should call the

Peggy Cox Tipline: (615) 550-8404, or text 615FPD along with their tip to 847411.

Seeking Information poster | Related Wanted by the FBI podcast

Reward made possible by the FBI, Governor Bill Haslam’s Office,

and the City of Franklin.