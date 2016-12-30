Top 10 most read stories in 2016 on Brentwood Home Page

Here are the 10 most read stories on Brentwood Home Page in 2016, in order from 10 to one:
10.
9.
WHAT’S UP WITH THAT? BHP looks into massive estate on Concord Road
8.
Community to tie blue yard ribbons in honor of Scales student who died last week
7.
Former Ravenwood quarterback jailed after police pursuit in West Tennessee
6.
5.
4.
Hoverboard blamed in total loss of home near Christ Presbyterian Academy
3.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A coach’s thoughts on Jack Montague and Yale
2.
Fire destroys home in Brentwood with Christmas tree a possible cause
1.
Four Williamson County high school students arrested in drug sweep