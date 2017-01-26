Nolensville, Brentwood top list of best places in Tennessee to get a job

Nolensville came in first place and Brentwood came in second on a recently published list of the best places in Tennessee to find a job.

The list, which was produced by career resource site Zippia, factored in such measurements as unemployment rate, recent job growth rate, future job growth projections, sales tax rate and median household income. This data was procured from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Sperling’s BestPlaces, among other sources, according to Zippia.

Zippia examined data for 103 places in Tennessee with populations over 5,000 people to come up with its rankings.

Nolensville, with a stated population of 5,812, an unemployment rate of just 3.9 percent and a median household income of $100,319 came in first place on Zippia’s list.

“Nolensville rocked out across the board in a way I haven’t seen in my travels with Zippia,” the author of the list, Chris Kolmar, wrote. “It ranks as having the best unemployment rate and prospects for future job growth in Tennessee. Additionally, it ranked in the top five for every other category.”

In second place was Brentwood, which Zippia noted as having a population of 37,288, an unemployment rate of 4 percent and a median household income of $133,304.

“It ranks only slightly behind Nolensville overall, but with an [unemployment] rate only .1% higher and a household median income $30,000 higher, second place really isn’t all that bad,” Kolmar wrote.

Spring Hill came in at third on Zippia’s list. The site reported Spring Hill’s population as being 28,764, its unemployment rate as being 3.9 percent and its median household income as being $76,011.

The complete top 10 list is as follows:

1. Nolensville

2. Brentwood

3. Spring Hill

4. Hendersonville

5. Mount Juliet

6. Green Hill (in Wilson County)

7. Millersville

8. Goodlettsville

9. Lebanon

10. Portland

The full list with brief discussions of each place on it can be found on Zippia’s website.