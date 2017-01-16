Audition deadline approaches for new Town Centre Theatre production

Whether you’re a veteran actor or someone just getting interested in trying out the stage, there’s an audition coming up next week in Brentwood that you might want to know about.

The Town Centre Theatre will be hosting auditions for its upcoming show “Southern Hospitality” from 7 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 23. The auditions will be held at the Jan Williams School of Music, located at 500 Wilson Pike Circle, Suite 104 in Brentwood.

Sarah Baugh, who sits on the board of the Brentwood Arts Society, which oversees the Town Centre Theatre, said that you don’t have to have logged the hours onstage of a Laurence Olivier to try out.

The auditions “are open to anyone of any experience,” she said.

Furthermore, this isn’t a play that requires someone with a golden throat or a great deal of balletic coordination.

“It’s not a musical so we don’t have to worry about singing and dancing,” Baugh said with a laugh.

Those who come to the Jan Williams School of Music to audition don’t need to come with any material prepared. They’ll simply be asked to do cold readings in front of the director.

The production will be the third in a series of plays by the Jones Hope Wooten writing team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten that the theater has put on in recent years. Previously the Town Centre Theatre had staged the team’s “Christmas Belles” and “Dearly Beloved,” two plays that, like “Southern Hospitality,” follow the exploits of the Futrelle sisters in their small and colorful home town of Fayro, Texas.

Baugh said that, like its predecessors, this Jones Hope Wooten play is a “very family friendly, very funny show.” Those looking for something a little risque will instead be presented with a production that is “good, clean fun,” in Baugh’s words.

“It should be a really good show,” she said.