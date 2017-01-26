Transfer students to MTSU must apply for scholarship by Feb. 15

Students who wish to transfer from another college to Middle Tennessee State University this coming summer or fall must apply by Feb. 15 for the Guaranteed Transfer Promise Scholarship, according to a university announcement.

The award is for $3,000 per year for two years, with a maximum of four semesters.

Students must have a 3.0 GPA, have earned 45 to 105 hours and apply by Wednesday, Feb. 15. Applications sent by mail must have a Feb. 15 postmark. For more information, visit http://www.mtsu.edu/financial-aid/scholarships/incoming-transfer.php.

“The deadline is Feb. 15, but that means the time is now to apply and have transcripts sent,” said Laurie Witherow, associate vice provost in the Division of Student Affairs.

“We have to have everything by Feb. 15 in order for transfer students to qualify for the guaranteed scholarships,” she added.

Admissions personnel needs the following from prospective transfers:

Admission application.

Application fee paid.

Official college transcripts through the fall 2016 semester, reflecting the required earned hours and cumulative GPA requirement.

Official high school transcript if applicable.

Students must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

To be considered for a Guaranteed Transfer Promise Scholarship, students must be a first-time incoming transfer who plans to enroll at MTSU in the summer or fall.

Students will receive notification of the scholarship award offer by April. Students must accept the scholarship by June 11.

Witherow said MTSU is the number one transfer destination in the state.

For anyone with questions about the scholarship, contact the MT One Stop in Room 210 of the Student Services and Admissions Center, 1860 Blue Raider Drive, or call 615-898-2111.

The MT One Stop provides services in the areas of financial aid, course registration, transcripts and tuition and billing.