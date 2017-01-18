Trump state campaigner enjoys the end result inauguration weekend

Getting ready to go to a gala, Williamson’s Darren Morris was one of the many already in Washington, D.C. before the inauguration.

The Thompson’s Station Republican became an integral part of President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign. Now on Friday, he will watch his candidate become the 45th President of the United States.

“For me, the moment I look forward to is when he puts his hand on the Bible and becomes president after a very long and very different campaign,” Morris said. “It was different than any other campaign. The end of that long campaign is seeing him take that oath.”

Morris has spent his life in the political sphere since college. He started working on the Trump campaign early, back in August 2015. At the time, he met with him and other staffers after his event at Rocketown in Nashville. From there, he went on to lead the campaign in Tennessee until the March primary.

“After his primary win here in Tennessee, I went around to several other states to get out the vote type of stuff,” Morris said. “I transferred from that to the convention. I was an advisor at the convention and ended up in Florida.”

Morris said that Florida was battleground No. 1, and it was rewarding to see that swing state turn red for Trump on Nov. 8. He also helped somewhat with Trump’s transition team, but only did work in a restrictive way to keep his political options open. He was even offered a longer term position in D.C.

“I had offers but not a strong desire to do that,” Morris said. “Tennessee is home, and my wife is here. Packing up wasn’t high on my list, and moving away wasn’t what I wanted to do.”

While Morris waits for the big day on Friday, he will attend Tennessee delegation events.

“I look forward to seeing what Trump does because I think he’s going to fulfill his promises that he made on the campaign trail,” Morris said. “I think he’s going to do them and be successful.”