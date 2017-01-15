TSSAA renews contract to hold Spring Fling at MTSU

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s Board of Control voted Thursday at its meeting in Hermitage, Tenn., to extend the contract with the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce to host Spring Fling through the next classification cycle (2017-2021).

Middle Tennessee State University will continue its long-running role of hosting state championships for select high school sports at its facilities.

Spring Fling is the series of championship competitions featuring the TSSAA five spring sports: track and field; baseball; boys’ soccer; softball; and tennis. MTSU partners with the chamber to host the track and field events at the Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium while also serving as the site for the baseball championships at Reese-Smith Field.

The TSSAA Board also voted to extend the contract with the Rutherford Chamber to host the Division I Boys’ and Girls’ State Basketball Championships through the next classification cycle (2017-2021). The tournaments are held each March inside MTSU’s Murphy Center.

“We are proud to host these championship events at Middle Tennessee,” MTSU Director of Athletics Chris Massaro said in a press release announcing the decision. “It’s one of the most important events in these young students’ lives and we are thrilled to help provide that experience. Anytime we can bring high school students to our campus, it benefits the entire university and our community.”

The chamber has estimated Spring Fling brings in about $3.5 million in tourism to the local economy as it draws thousands of visitors from throughout the region each year.

For more information about the TSSAA tournaments, visit http://tssaa.org.