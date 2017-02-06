Tucker will chair state Leadership group for a year

WILLIAMSON, INC.

Williamson Chamber Foundation Executive Director Lynn Tucker has been named the 2017 chair of the Tennessee Association of Community Leadership (TACL).

Tucker oversees the Williamson County Chamber Foundation, the nonprofit organization of Williamson, Inc., which operates Leadership Brentwood, Youth Leadership Brentwood, and Leadership Brentwood Alumni programs.

She will serve as TACL chair for one year.

Representatives of leadership programs across the state are members of TACL, a statewide organization which fosters the development and growth of community leadership programs, offers professional support and mentoring, and provides networking opportunities and an annual conference.

Leadership Brentwood provides business professionals from all industries an eight-week educational program that allows leaders to enhance their leadership abilities through exposure to and understanding of all aspects of the Brentwood community. Youth Leadership Brentwood trains a cohort of high school sophomores and juniors who live or go to school in Brentwood to be future leaders by cultivating their leadership skills while providing a better understanding of the Brentwood community.

About the Tennessee Association of Community Leadership

The Tennessee Association of Community Leadership is a volunteer association that builds, supports, and enhances community leadership development in each county across the state. Learn more at http://leadershiptennessee.com/tacl.