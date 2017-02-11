Two people shot inside Cool Springs hotel room

At 3:51 Saturday afternoon, officers were summoned to the Hyatt Place Hotel, 650 Bakers Bridge Ave., for a reported shooting. Responding officers found that two guests had been shot inside their hotel room.

Details surrounding the shootings are still developing, but detectives believe that a single shot fired in the room struck both people. One victim was a male from Smyrna man and the second was a woman from Shelbyville. No one else is believed to be involved.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to the shooting, and which one of the two subjects is responsible. Both subjects were transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The Franklin Police plan to report updates as they become available.