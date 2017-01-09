U2 to headline Bonnaroo music festival

The rumors have turned out to be true- U2 will headline the Bonnaroo music festival held in Manchester, Tennessee in June.

U2 will be on tour this summer, celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree album. U2’s Bonnaroo performance will be the first time U2 has ever been the headlining act at a U.S. music festival.

“Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years,” said Bono on the U2 website regarding the tour. “It’s quite an opera. A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation… all the greats… I’ve sung some of these songs a lot… but never all of them. I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are… it’s gonna be a great night. Especially when we play at home. Croke Park…. it’s where the album was born, 30 years ago.”

Bonnaroo will be held on June 8-11, more news regarding the line-up will be revealed on Wednesday at 8 am. At that time, tickets will go on sale for the festival. Four-day general admission ticket prices start at $299.50. Learn more about Bonnaroo on their website.