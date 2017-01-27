UBREAKIFIX ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Brentwood Academy

Allie Raab

Junior / Swimming

Junior Allie Raab, daughter of Jamie and Gregg Raab, is a member of the Brentwood Academy Swim team.

Raab comes from a family of swimmers. Both parents and her older siblings swam when they were in high school. Raab started when she was just 4-years old with a club team in Pennsylvania, where she lived at the time. Last year, they moved to Brentwood and she joined the school team. She also swims for the Nashville Aquatic Club.

Raab loves swimming and especially enjoys training and being with friends who have common interests. She’s learned about time management and persistence through swimming. It’s important to keep going even when it’s hard. Specializing in the breaststroke and freestyle, Raab trains every day, usually for 2 hours, but sometimes for 3 to 4 hours. She also participates in a weightlifting program to help build her strength and maintain her muscle mass after being in the pool for so long.

Raab is inspired to train and compete from pure dedication. She simply knows that the more she trains, the better chance she has of reaching her goals of swimming in college and at international meets.

Raab looks to her sister, Meaghan, as a role model. Meaghan “is a great swimmer, student and person. She works hard to reach her goals and is very motivated.” When it comes to swimming, she looks to Olympic swimmer, Katie LaDecky, for inspiration.

She attends Fellowship of Christian Athlete (FCA) meetings whenever possible. Her activities outside of school are limited because of her training and swim schedule, not to mention studying.

Raab’s dream school in Stanford University, but that doesn’t stop her from considering other schools with great swimming and educational programs. She would love to become an Olympic swim