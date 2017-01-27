UBREAKIFIX ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Brentwood Academy

Thomas Gore

Sophomore / Wrestling

Sophomore Thomas Gore, son of Kimberly Gore and Thomas Ford, is a member of the Brentwood Academy Wrestling team.

Gore was asked by Coach Cash, a former coach at Brentwood Academy, to try out for the wrestling team when he was in the 8th grade. Gore, wanting to do a sport and trying to find the right one for him, decided to give it a try. Now, he wrestles in the heavyweight division and is a strong wrestling advocate who helps bring to his sport the respect that it deserves.

Gore loves the determination and mental fortitude it takes to wrestle. Using his mind, and not just his body, to get the correct technique to carry himself through to a win is an aspect of the game that really appeals to him. He’s learned from wrestling how important it is to fight through anything, especially when it gets hard. He’s also learned that even though he can’t win all his matches, practice can certainly help you get better and win more. He is inspired to train and compete by being the best he can be.

Gore looks to Coach Scott Wells for inspiration and as a role model. Wells, according to Gore, has high expectations and is passionate about wrestling and his students. He wants and demands respect for his sport and team. In addition, he set an example to be followed when he was student, being the best in his weight class.

In addition to wrestling, Gore is a left guard and defensive nose and end for the Brentwood Academy Football team. He is a member of the track and field team, specializing in throwing the shotput and discus, a sport he started when he started at BA.

Outside of school, Gore enjoys spending his time with friends and training for sports. He attends Born Again Church on Briley Parkway.

Gore hasn’t given a lot of thought to life after high school as he still has two years to go. He does know, however, that wherever he attends school, he would like to continue in football and track and field.