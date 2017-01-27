UBREAKIFIX ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High

Sam Courage

Junior / Basketball

Junior Sam Courage, daughter of Jennifer and Guy Courage, is a member of the Brentwood Girls Basketball team.

Courage started playing basketball when she was 10 years old, following in the footsteps of her Dad. She began in a recreational league at the YMCA and with the United States Basketball Association (USBA). Now, she is a post/forward for the Brentwood High team.

Courage loves coming together as a member of a team seeking and reaching for a common goal. The fast pace of the game allows for quick turnaround when things don’t go according to plan; what feels like a mistake can quickly turn into something better. From basketball, she’s learned how to make and deal with high pressure, in-the- moment decisions as well as how to deal with others during those moments.

Courage is inspired to train and compete by the desire to be the best she can be in order to help her team as much as she can. After a slow start to the season, she found her pace during the game against Ravenwood and felt like she’d finally shown up as a player. During the game against Franklin, she brought a lot of energy and hopes to continue with that for the remainder of the season.

Outside of school, Courage is a lifeguard for the YMCA. Her brother became a lifeguard and his supervisor asked if she would be interested, too. Courage said yes and trained for the position.

Courage looks to her parents for inspiration and as role models. She said, “They continually push me to be the best I can be.”

Courage would like to follow her brother and sister to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and from there figure out what she’d like to do and where she’d like to go in life.