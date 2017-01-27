UBREAKIFIX ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High

Brentwood High School

David Windley

Junior / Basketball

Junior David Windley, son of Nancy and David Windley, is a member of the Brentwood High School Boys Varsity Basketball team.

Windley started playing basketball when he was in Kindergarten. His Dad started at team with some of Windley’s friends at the 1st Presbyterian Church on Franklin Road. Today, Windley is a point guard for the Brentwood team. He is most proud of surpassing last year’s win total before going to district this year.

Basketball Coach Greg Shirley said, “Brentwood High School’s boys’ basketball team is off to a great 15-3 start. David Windley has done an excellent job running the team while still being a scoring threat. He takes great pride in covering the other team’s best player. David is a great scorer, but he has been very unselfish in distributing the basketball. He is a very talented and coachable young man.”

Windley loves the fast pace of basketball and being part of a team. He loves to compete and the desire to compete at a higher level pushes him to train harder. From playing basketball, Windley has learned how to overcome adversity and how to stay focused with things go crazy.

He’s also learned how to work with others when trying to reach a common goal.

Windley looks to his Dad for inspiration and as a role model. He said, “My Dad works hard for his family and never complains.”

Outside of school, Windley attends Brentwood United Methodist Church and is an active member of their youth group. He has gone on retreats with them and is looking forward to going on a mission trip to the Bahamas during Spring Break.

Windley knows that he would like to continue playing basketball when he gets to college, but he has yet to decide where to take his talents. That will come next year when he is a senior.