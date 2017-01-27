UBREAKIFIX ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High School

Isabella Brosvik

Sophomore

Sophomore Isabella Brosvik, daughter of Cassandra and Steven Brosvik, is a member of the Ravenwood High School Swim team.

While living in Texas, Brosvik started swimming with a summer league when she was 6-years old. A year later, she began swimming year-round. After moving to Brentwood, she began swimming with her school and with Excel Aquatics. She specializes in the butterfly stroke and freestyle. She broke the 100-yard butterfly school record and helped Ravenwood beat rival Brentwood High School twice.

Brosvik is passionate about swimming. She loves the way the sport allows for more friendships among people from different schools and areas of the state. She also loves the feeling of a good, hard practice and knowing that it’s helped to make her a better swimmer. She’s inspired by her teammates who push her to be her best every day.

Brosvik has learned a lot about hard work, team work, and dedication from swimming.

Swimming and Diving Coach Angela Curtiss said: “Isabella Brosvik has a great personality. She is a strong swimmer and student. She gets the job done.”

In addition to swimming, Brosvik performs with the Ravenwood Orchestra. She has played the cello since she was 3-years old. Brosvik’s mom is the music director at Ravenwood and her Dad works with the Nashville Symphony. With both parents involved in music, playing the cello came naturally for her and provides a nice activity outside of swim.

Brosvik looks to her parents and sisters, Alex and Kata, for inspiration and as role models. Her parents, she says, “have shown me that hard work always pays off.”

Brosvik is still discovering her interests and figuring out what she would like to study in college. She does, however, plan to continue swimming.